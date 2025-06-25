Purdue University Seeking Nominations for 2025 Hovde Award

Purdue University’s College of Agriculture is accepting nominations for the 2025 Frederick L. Hovde Award of Excellence, given annually to a member of Purdue’s faculty or staff who has displayed outstanding educational service to rural Indiana.

Any active member of Purdue’s faculty and staff, including field staff, is eligible for the award. Nominees can serve any college, school, division or unit, whether at West Lafayette, Indianapolis or a regional campus.

“Purdue’s strong ties with communities and individuals throughout Indiana remain a vital part of fulfilling our land-grant mission,” said Dr. Bernie Engel, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture. “We’re grateful to the Indiana Farm Bureau for its continued support of the Hovde Award, which honors Purdue faculty or staff who are committed to sharing the university’s knowledge and resources with Hoosiers statewide.”

The nomination deadline is Sept. 5, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET. Nomination packets should be submitted via email to [email protected].

At least one — and no more than five — one-page letters of support must accompany the nomination form. Nomination forms and guidelines are available in PDF format here.

The recipient will receive an $800 cash prize and plaque. The award, which has been given annually since 1972, is sponsored by Indiana Farm Bureau in appreciation of Hovde, who was Purdue’s seventh president and served from 1946-71.

The 2024 recipient was Dr. Jay Akridge, professor of agricultural economics and the trustee chair in teaching and learning excellence. Akridge served as dean of the College of Agriculture from 2008-17 and provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity from 2017-22.

Written by: Megan Kuhn, Communications Specialist and Assistant to the Dean of Purdue University’s College of Agriculture.