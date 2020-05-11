Purdue University Hosting Ag Outlook Webinar

Purdue agricultural economists Michael Langemeier and James Mintert will be hosting a webinar to provide and updated outlook on agriculture.

Langemeier and Mintert will include information from Tuesday’s USDA WASDE report and updated profitability estimates for corn and soybeans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar will be held Friday May 15 from 12:30 to 1:30 EDT. To register, click here.