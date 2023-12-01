Purdue Top Farmer Conference Explores Outlook for U.S. Economy and Biofuels Future

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Registration is open for Purdue University’s annual Top Farmer Conference. This one-day conference will take place on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET at Purdue’s Beck Agricultural Center in West Lafayette. When registering for the conference, individuals have the option to attend in person or join remotely.

Jim Bullard, renowned economist, dean of Purdue’s Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business and former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, will be a featured keynote speaker at the annual Top Farmer Conference Jan. 5. (Purdue University photo/Kelsey Lefever)

One of the featured keynote speakers is Jim Bullard — renowned economist and former president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, now dean of Purdue’s Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business — who brings insight into Federal Reserve policy and key factors influencing the future of the U.S. economy.

Also featured at this year’s conference is the University of Illinois’ Scott Irwin, a globally recognized leader in agricultural economics and author of multiple books on commodity futures markets. Irwin will be discussing what the future looks like for biofuels and the likely impact on soybean markets.

Agricultural producers and agribusiness professionals will hear about other critical issues shaping the future of U.S. agriculture during this year’s conference. Topics include an update on the development of the next farm bill, an assessment of farm agility in dealing with strategic risks, and insights into the long-term outlook for corn and soybean prices. The conference will conclude with a Q&A panel discussion.

Farm management experts and economists from Purdue, the University of Nebraska, Iowa State University, and the University of Illinois will be available to assist participants in analyzing financial challenges and exploring opportunities for their operations.

“Agriculture is a dynamic and evolving industry,” said James Mintert, professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “The Purdue Top Farmer Conference was designed with that in mind. We want to provide producers and agribusiness professionals with insights into the current economic climate and strategies to position their operations for future growth and success.”

Session topics and presenters:

“Where Is the U.S. Economy Headed,” James Bullard, the Dr. Samuel R. Allen Dean of Purdue’s Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business.

“Farm Bill Directions and Decisions,” Brad Lubben, associate professor of agricultural economics and policy specialist, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“How Agile Is Your Farm,” Michael Langemeier, professor and associate director, Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.

“Biofuels and Soybeans — What Does the Future Look Like,” Scott Irwin, author, professor and the Laurence J. Norton Chair of Agricultural Marketing, University of Illinois.

“Thinking About the Long-Term Outlook for Corn and Soybeans,” Chad Hart, professor of economics and crop marketing specialist, Iowa State University.

The conference will conclude with a Q&A panel discussion where attendees can ask Irwin, Hart and Lubben questions about ag policy, biofuels and outlook.

Registration costs $150. For full agenda details and to register, visit purdue.ag/topfarmer. Conference recordings and slide deck presentations will only be available to registered participants.

The event is sponsored by Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture and Farm Credit Mid-America. For more information, contact Sarah Zahn at [email protected] or 765-494-7004.

About the Purdue University Center for Commercial Agriculture

The Center for Commercial Agriculture was founded in 2011 to provide professional development and educational programs for farmers. Housed within Purdue University’s Department of Agricultural Economics, the center’s faculty and staff develop and execute research and educational programs that address the different needs of managing in today’s business environment.