Purdue to Rename Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Honor of Willie Reed

Dr. Willie Reed, Dean of Purdue University’s College of Veterinary Medicine (at right) and his wife Dorothy (at left) following the Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry on Feb. 3. Reed was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award from Dr. Bernie Engel, Dean of Purdue’s College of Agriculture during the event. Reed is stepping down as dean on June 30 and will be named Dean Emeritus. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

To honor Willie Reed’s loyalty and service to Purdue University, the veterinary medicine profession and the state of Indiana, the Purdue University Board of Trustees have approved renaming the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory on Purdue’s campus as the Willie M. Reed Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.

Reed — who has served as dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine since 2007, among 25 total years of service to Purdue — is stepping down June 30. He will be granted dean emeritus status.

Purdue 150th Anniversary Professor S. Kathleen Salisbury, associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Veterinary Medicine and professor of small animal surgery, has been appointed interim dean of the college, effective July 1.

Dr. Willie Reed, Dean of Purdue University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Reed is stepping down effective June 30 and will be granted Dean Emeritus status. Photo courtesy of Purdue University.

Reed has consistently championed One Health at Purdue — bringing together animal health, human health and plant health — and the university continues to strengthen and accelerate his groundbreaking approach to excellence and education in these areas. He has also guided the College of Veterinary Medicine in developing and executing a series of three visionary strategic plans to enhance the future through innovative educational initiatives, groundbreaking research, and creative and effective engagement programs. His strategic planning initiatives culminated in the opening of the David and Bonnie Brunner Purdue Veterinary Medical Hospital Complex in 2022 — expanding the college’s Small Animal Hospital and creating new Equine and Farm Animal hospitals to replace the Large Animal Hospital.

Reed’s leadership of the college also improved Purdue DVM and veterinary nursing education by implementing new approaches to clinical-skills training and the use of innovative technology. He fostered growth in research programs, achieving record-level research funding through expanded external support for scientific discovery that advances medicine for both animals and humans. Reed spearheaded efforts that enhanced the teaching, clinical and research facilities in Lynn Hall; increased the DVM class size by 20%; fostered successful recruitment of faculty members from around the globe in many disciplines; and significantly expanded the college’s global engagement programs.

In 2023 Reed’s many achievements were recognized when he was selected by the American Veterinary Medical Association as its inaugural recipient of the AVMA Frederick Douglass Patterson Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his innovative leadership and contributions in supporting and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the veterinary profession.

Dean Willie Reed was given the Distinguished Service Award from Dr. Bernie Engel, Dean of Purdue’s College of Agriculture, during the Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry on Feb. 3, 2024. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Source: Patrick Wolfe, Purdue University provost and executive vice president for academic affairs and diversity.