Purdue to Host Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day

The seventh annual Midwest Mechanical Weed Control Field Day will take place at Purdue University’s Meigs Horticulture Research Farm in Lafayette, Ind., on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Purdue University Extension, Glacial Drift Enterprises and The Land Connection. Regional farmers are invited to hear from national experts on weeding tools and techniques for vegetables and row crops.

Attendees will be able to network with farmers across the country and Canada. Other events include the opportunity to see weeding tools of all scales, like two-wheel tractors and 12-row camera-guided cultivators, watch field demonstrations of weeding machines, hear from company representatives, and connect with companies and suppliers at the trade show.

The trade show and educational sessions will take place in the morning and field demos will take place in the afternoon.

Ashley Adair, Extension organic agriculture specialist, says, “This field day provides growers with a rare opportunity to see so many kinds of equipment in action on a working farm. It’s also a great way to meet like-minded folks in the ag community — whether you’re organic, organic-curious or simply looking down a different path for weed control.”

The deadline to register and guarantee lunch is Wednesday (Sept. 4). On-site registration is also available. The cost to attend is $75 per person. For questions, contact Adair at 765-496-6362, or Sam Oschwald Tilton, Glacial Drift Enterprises owner, at 414-213-5337.

Source: Purdue Agricultural Communications