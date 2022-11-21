Purdue Students Explore Farm Broadcasting Industry in Kansas City

At last week’s National Association of Farm Broadcasting Convention in Kansas City, HAT was very happy to see six Purdue students who were there exploring the ag communications industry.

“Most of our people are in agricultural communications as their major, but we do have some that aren’t. Whether you’re interested in agriculture or communications and just love getting messages out to people, ACT is a great group,” says Bella Monroe, president of Purdue’s Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow group.

Monroe interned with Hoosier Ag Today this year and is set to graduate from Purdue in May.

“It’s crunch time for me, but I’ve always wanted to go into broadcasting and that is why I brought our ACT group here [last] week… I’m excited to say that I will be going into broadcasting after college.”

Allison Lund is a Purdue junior majoring in ag communications with a minor in crop science. The Wisconsin native interned in the farm radio industry over the summer in her home state. Like many of us, she’s still trying to decide what she wants to be when she grows up.

“My first year was sort of a year of trying everything. By sophomore year, I thought for sure I would end up somewhere where I was writing. My dream was to write for a magazine or a paper, and that’s still sort of my dream, but after having my broadcasting internship, I’m like, ‘Maybe I could find something that’s the best of both worlds.’ It’s just really hard to narrow everything down and after coming out here, I’m leaning more towards broadcasting but don’t want to give up that whole writing experience. So, I think it’s good to have opportunities like this to try to help focus in on what you’re doing but I also don’t think it’s bad to not know yet.”

Each student told HAT they enjoyed their time in Kansas City and made some incredible additions to their professional network with broadcasters and ag company representatives.