Purdue Student Emily Grant Advocates for Ag Through ‘The Whole Farmer’ on Facebook, Instagram

Emily Grant, who will be a freshman this fall at Purdue University studying Agricultural Communications and Animal Sciences, during the 95th Indiana FFA State Convention in June. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

https://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2103/2024/07/04000021/cj-wrap-hat-the-whole-farmer-emily-grant-070324.mp3

Emily Grant may have just graduated from high school, but she is already using her passion for agriculture to bring awareness to the mental health issues facing farmers.

“It truly is something that is important and needs to be talked about –especially in the agriculture industry,” says Emily, who recently graduated from Eastern Hancock High School. She’ll be a freshman this fall at Purdue University.

Emily has created a social media page on Facebook and Instagram called “The Whole Farmer”, which focuses on the mental, physical and social well-being of our farmers. She says she was inspired while serving as a member of Indiana FFA.

“I wanted to focus on the mental health crisis that is currently happening in the agriculture industry,” she says. “I went to the National FFA’s Washington Leadership Conference, and when I came back, I created a ‘Living to Serve’ plan and created my social media platform.”

Emily says she wants farmers to know that they can open up about the stress they’re under by talking about it with someone they trust.

“I initially was drawn to this because I do have people in the community that I know—family and friends—who are farmers, and it really does take a toll on them. I’ve seen firsthand what it truly can do when you have too many irons in the fire. When it’s planting season and you have cattle and you have everything else to worry about, as well as your family, it does bring a stress on everything you’re doing,” she says.

In addition to posting videos and inspirational messages on “The Whole Farmer” page on Facebook and Instagram, Emily has been busy this past year advocating for Indiana agriculture by serving as Indiana FFA District VIII President, in addition to serving as Miss Hancock County 2023 during last year’s Hancock County Fair.

Not only will Emily be studying Agricultural Communications and Animal Sciences at Purdue, but she also says she’s interested in connecting with the Purdue Extension Farm Stress Team.

“That is definitely something that I am currently looking into—especially since I’ll be in the Ag Communications Department. I do want to do something hand-in-hand [with the Purdue Extension Farm Stress Team] while I have the opportunity,” she says.

Click HERE to find The Whole Farmer on Facebook.

Click HERE to find The Whole Farmer on Instagram.

In addition to creating content for “The Whole Farmer” pages on Facebook and Instagram, Emily served as Indiana FFA District VIII President for 2023-24, as well as Miss Hancock County 2023 during last year’s Hancock County Fair. Photo courtesy of the Hancock County Agricultural Association.