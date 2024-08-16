Purdue Researchers Collaborate to Tackle Tar Spot

For more than a century, tar spot fungal disease in corn kept its distance from the U.S., biding its time.

“Tar spot had not been detected in the U.S. prior to 2015, but it has been endemic in several Latin American countries, starting in Mexico in 1904,” said C.D. Cruz, associate professor of botany and plant pathology at Purdue University.

Tar spot afflicted two of Indiana’s 92 counties in 2015. By 2022, only a few had managed to remain unscathed. At that time, the fungus had extended to 16 states and Ontario, Canada, according to the Pest Information Platform for Extension and Education.

The fungus had also affected crops in 15 other countries in Central and South America, the Caribbean, and the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, Cruz and co-authors reported in an article published in the journal Plant Disease.

Where did the disease come from, via what pathway, and how different is the pathogen in other countries compared to the U.S.? “Maybe we don’t have those populations here yet, and they could potentially be much more damaging than the ones currently present,” Cruz noted.

Cruz and his associates apply a mix of statistics, data science, epidemiology, microbiology, artificial intelligence, computer vision and continual stakeholder feedback to better understand the dynamics of tar spot in corn. Their work is funded by two grants totaling nearly $1.1 million from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Deploying these methods of high-tech data collection and analysis could make a vital mass of corn pathology information more widely and rapidly available. “There are opportunities in integrating AI-based digital technologies and point-of-care diagnostics that can provide rapid and accurate information for stakeholders,” Cruz said.