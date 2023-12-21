Purdue Report: Food-Date Labels Cause Consumer Confusion

If you’re buying your holiday ham for your Christmas dinner table and you’re confused over the date on the front of the package, you’re not alone.

The use of food-date labels such as “use-by” and “best if used by” are causing consumer confusion that results in many Americans discarding food that is safe to eat or donate, according to the latest Consumer Food Insights Report from Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability

The survey-based report assesses food spending, consumer satisfaction and values, support of agricultural and food policies and trust in information sources. Purdue experts conducted and evaluated the survey, which included 1,200 consumers across the U.S.

The Congressional Research Service recently reported that 7% of all U.S. food waste is because of date labeling confusion. “The goal of this month’s CFI survey was to gather consumer perceptions about what these food date labels mean,” said the report’s lead author, Joseph Balagtas, professor of agricultural economics at Purdue and director of CFDAS.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service defines “use-by” and “best if used by” as references to peak food quality rather than the date after which the food is no longer safe to eat. However, there is no official standard for food date labeling in the U.S., which leads to an unsurprising mix of responses as to what they mean.

“Over half of consumers connect “best if used by” and “use-by” dates with food safety, while over 30% believe these labels are related to food quality,” Balagtas said. “This information problem is a kind of market failure and leads to waste.

“One potential fix to misinformation is for the government to set standards for food date labels to help inform consumers what is and is not safe to eat to help reduce food waste in the U.S. The recently proposed Food Date Labeling Act is an attempt to achieve that goal.”

The November survey also looked at consumer perceptions of foodborne illness risks. Food-risk attitudes are divided into three groups: risk-averse, risk-neutral and risk-loving. The groupings were based on respondents’ self-assessed risk tolerance for food at home (FAH) and food away from home (FAFH) on a scale from 0 (risk-averse) to 10 (fully prepared to take risks or risk-loving). The summaries broken down this way focus on CFI data from January to November 2023.