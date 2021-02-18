Purdue/IU Partner to Offer First Dual Degree Program in Ag Law

Purdue University’s Department of Agricultural Economics and Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law have joined forces to create the first MJ-MS agricultural economics and law program in the nation. Students who complete the program will receive a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics from Purdue University and Master of Jurisprudence from IU McKinney.

“This new program will provide students with a multidisciplinary education in agricultural economics and law and equip them to make creative and significant contributions to their companies, the food and agribusiness industries and food and agriculture policies,” said Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of the College of Agriculture. “This unique offering capitalizes on the strengths of both universities to provide an essential foundation in agricultural law.”

Purdue’s agricultural economics program offers an in-depth understanding of the food system’s economics and the economic concepts and theories required to make effective decisions in a dynamic industry. IU McKinney’s legal training emphasizes understanding regulatory oversight, administrative agencies’ roles, policy questions and transactional structures.

“We are delighted to partner with Purdue on this important initiative as it will distinguish graduates in the dynamic agricultural law industry and equip them with the tools they need to be effective changemakers and leaders in this growing field,” said Cynthia Adams, IU McKinney vice dean and clinical professor of law. “We are happy to announce that interested students can also apply for significant funding as we will be offering two 50% fee remission scholarships toward the M.J. degree for entering students.”

Students would first receive an MS degree from Purdue University after completing 21 credits from Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics and 15 credits from the IU McKinney School of Law. The student would receive the MJ degree after completing an additional set of 15 law credits from IU McKinney School of Law.

The MS in agricultural economics consists primarily of online courses with three required periods of in-person residency. The MJ degree program will be taught through evening, online and hybrid courses.

“Interested students can also apply for significant funding,” Adams said. “Entering students are eligible for two 50% scholarships toward the new M.J. degree.”

Both programs are now accepting applications for the program. Prospective students must separately apply to and be accepted by both universities. The application deadline for Purdue is March 1, and the deadline for IU McKinney is May 1. For more information about the MJ-MS in agricultural law program, contact Ryan Good, Purdue’s graduate program administrator, at [email protected]