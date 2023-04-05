Purdue: High Input Costs, Rising Interest Rates Top Concern For Farmers

Each month, Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture teams with CME Group to release their Ag Economy Barometer that measures farmer sentiment. The barometer is a survey of 400 ag producers across the U.S. that asks how they’re feeling about the farm economy now and their outlook for the future.

“In December, we were asking people to compare ‘22 results versus ‘21 results, and at year-end, I think people recognized how good of a year ‘22 was,” says Jim Mintert, director of the Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture, on their Purdue Commercial AgCast discussing this month’s barometer. “And now we’ve kind of turned the corner and we’re continuing to ask people about ‘23 compared to ‘22. And they’re telling us it’s going to be weaker than ’22, that’s their expectation, but they’re not expecting it to be terrible.”

The barometer did fall again this month with higher input costs remaining atop the list of concerns for farmers. However, Mintert and his colleague Michael Langemeier discuss how that is becoming less of a concern as rising interest rates are becoming more of a concern over the past year.

“If you look at a year ago, it seemed like all inputs were increasing in cost. This year, it’s not all of them. For example, fertilizer costs are down compared to what they were last fall and what they were last year. So, you’ve got some input costs that are actually declining. You’ve got other things like interest cost, which is related to our rising interest rates, that are much higher than what they were a year ago.”

For those surveyed who said now is a bad time to make large investments, Langemeier and Mintert explain that rising interest rates have overtaken the high cost of equipment.

“The increases in prices has moderated, at least at least to some degree, whereas interest rates have climbed over 4% in one year, and so this trend is probably going to continue,” Langemeier commented. Mintert responded, “It’s not that prices have come down, but people have gotten acclimated to the fact that high prices are quite high. I don’t think we’ve seen any real weakness in prices for farm equipment or new construction, yet.”

Mintert and Langemeier discuss more, including how rising interest rates are making farmers feel about farmland values, in the Purdue Commercial AgCast found below.