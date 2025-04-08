Purdue Extension to Host Market Ready Producer Training

Purdue Extension is hosting the Market Ready training on May 1 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Purdue Extension – Allen County office at 4001 Crescent Ave. in Fort Wayne. As Indiana’s local food producers look to expand into new marketing channels, this program provides the tools and resources necessary to thrive in today’s marketplace.

The Market Ready program will focus on enhancing essential skills such as product quality, food safety, insurance, and risk management—critical components for successful wholesale selling. Registration is $75 and includes lunch. Registration and more information can be found at https://cvent.me/b3EXXL . Registration closes April 22 at noon.

Questions can be directed to Sarah Hanson at 765-543-1230 and [email protected]. If you are in need of accommodations, interpreter, or translator to attend this program, please contact Sarah Hanson prior to the meeting. Participants under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.