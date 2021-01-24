Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team Offers Virtual Workshop Series

The Purdue Extension Succession Planning Team is hosting the workshop “Keeping the Farm Resilient in Uncertain Times” this winter for family farm operators interested in learning more about succession planning. The three-night virtual workshop will be offered 6:30-8:30 p.m. ET Feb. 8, 15 and 22.

The program will guide family farm operators on planning the transition of their business to the next generation. Participants will learn about adapting and planning during uncertain times, determining if adding or changing operators is financially feasible, selecting the right business structure to transfer ownership and protect assets, and communicating effectively for conflict management.

Purdue Extension educators and specialists will present during this workshop series. The second night will feature attorney Tom Appel, who will discuss options to assist in transferring ownership and protecting your assets.

The workshop will offer the following presentations:

Feb. 8 – Adapting and Planning in Uncertain Times and Financial Feasibility: Is Your Operation Ready for Succession?

Feb. 15 – Selecting the Right Business Structure to Hold, Protect and Transfer Assets.

Feb. 22 – Conflict Management: Effective Communication Strategies.

The registration fee is $30 per person/household/farm. Register by Feb. 3 at https://tinyurl.com/PU-SP2021. For more information or accommodation, contact Kelly Heckaman at 574-372-2340 or [email protected]