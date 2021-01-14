Purdue Extension Offers Vegetable Farming Webinar Series

Vegetable farmers are invited to attend the Purdue Extension Vegetable Farming Webinar series sponsored by the Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo. The series will be held virtually 2-4 p.m. (ET) on Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Experts from Purdue University and Purdue Extension will share the latest developments on vegetable crop production, food safety and business. Private pesticide applicators can attend recertification (PARP) sessions on Feb. 3 and 24.

Broad topics covered throughout the series include:

Plant disease, pest and weed management.

Soil management practices, including fertility and soil health.

High tunnel production.

Food safety.

Horticulture sales, social media and business.

Register here. The webinars will be available on the Purdue Extension YouTube channel after the series. Contact Lori Jolly-Brown, events and communications coordinator for Purdue’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, at 765-494-1296, [email protected], for more information.