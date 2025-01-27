Purdue Extension Offering Forest Management Courses for Private Woodland Owners

If you’re an Indiana woodland owner and are looking to learn more about the biology and management of forests—or, if you want to learn more about the resources and professional assistance you can access to help form your property management goals and pursue your objectives for your land, then sign up for one of the Purdue Extension Forest Management for the Private Woodland Owner short courses.

Classes are available either virtually or through an in-person course.

Schedules:

Topics covered include tree id, forest history and biology, forest management planning, forest management practices, considerations for selling timber, economics and taxation of private woodlands, wildlife habitat management, and resources and assistance available to private landowners.

All in-person courses have a registration cost of $50, which include all learning sessions, a flash drive containing all information supporting the sessions, handouts and a tree measuring stick. Guest registration (in addition to initial registration) is $30 and includes all learning sessions and handouts at the sessions.

The online course registration is only $15 per person.

If have any questions about this event, please email Lenny Farlee, Purdue Extension Forester, at [email protected].

CLICK BELOW to hear Hoosier Ag Today’s conversation with Lenny Farlee, Purdue Extension Forester, as he discusses the Forest Management courses that are available for private woodland owners from Purdue Extension.