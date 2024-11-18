Purdue Extension Offering Calving Academy to Beef, Dairy Producers

Midwest beef and dairy producers are invited to attend Purdue University Extension’s Calving Academy, scheduled for four Saturdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. EST this December and January.

The hands-on event will cover topics including parturition, cow restraint and calf manipulation, triaging neonatal calves, and the calving tool kit, among others.

“Calving season can be an exciting and stress-inducing time on the farm. The goal of the Calving Academy is to review all aspects of parturition and caring for the calf immediately after calving to enhance producer success during this season,” says Nick Minton, Purdue Extension beef systems specialist.

Bethany Funnell (DVM, DACT), clinical associate professor of bovine theriogenology in Purdue’s College of Veterinary Medicine, will be the academy instructor.

Academy dates and locations:

Dec. 14, 2024 | Don Strauss Animal Science Education Center, Huntington University, Huntington

Dec. 21, 2024 | Feldun Purdue Agricultural Center, 1117 State Road 458, Bedford

Jan. 4, 2025 | Decatur County Extension Office, 545 S. County Road 200 W., Greensburg

Jan. 11, 2025 | Purina Pavilion, Creighton Hall of Animal Sciences, 270 S. Russell St., West Lafayette

The deadline to register is Dec. 5. The cost to attend is $50. A stainless steel bucket and cup and Betadine scrub are available for an additional $100, and a set of OB chains and handles is available for an additional $150.

For questions and/or accommodations, contact Minton at [email protected] or 812-279-4330.

Source: Purdue Extension