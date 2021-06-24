Purdue Extension Home Food Preservation Course Open for Registration
Purdue Extension’s Mastering Home Food Preservation team is hosting a home food preservation virtual learning series, “Preserve It Now … Enjoy It Later!”
Those interested in advancing their skills in home preservation are invited to join virtually from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays beginning July 13 and ending Aug. 10.
Each session will include a short presentation, interactive discussion, a food preservation demonstration and time for questions and answers.
The schedule is as follows:
July 13 – Equipment.
July 20 – Salsa.
July 27 – Pickling.
August 3 – Pressure Canning.
August 10 – Jam and Jelly .
A registration fee of $30 provides access to all five sessions. Register online. All sessions will be recorded and available to view at a later time. Contact Karen Richey at [email protected] for more information and accommodations.