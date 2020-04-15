Purdue Extension Extending Ban on Face-To-Face Events Until July 1

In a much-anticipated announcement, Purdue University and Purdue Extension have announced they will be extending its existing ban on face-to-face events through June 30.

In a letter to 4-H’ers, families and volunteers, Purdue University and Purdue Extension said the decision was based on CDC guidelines canceling large meetings and events. The health and well-being of 4-H’ers, families, volunteers, employees and communities continues to be a top priority.

“The state 4-H staff in collaboration with county 4-H educators are exploring alternative delivery of our 4-H programming for the month of June,” the letter stated. “For the health and well-being of our 4-H families, volunteers, and professionals all in-person 4-H events, camps, activities, and experiences that were scheduled to take place before July 1, 2020 will be postponed or converted to non-face-to-face experiences.”

Virtual programming will be offered to families at no cost to replace June 2020 events including:

4-H Academy @ Purdue

Indiana 4-H Round-Up

State 4-H Junior Leader Conference

State 4-H Band and State 4-H Chorus

For county fairs that are schedule to occur in June, local Purdue Extension offices will reach out regarding alternate plans.

“Please know county Extension educators are working in partnership with local fair boards and the state 4-H office to provide alternate opportunities for youth to showcase and celebrate their 4-H achievements,” the letter stated.

For the full letter, click here.