Purdue Experts Find Few Issues in the Fields

The latest Purdue Crop Chat Podcast is live now. Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen and Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel discuss the progression of the crops and where we stand currently.

A couple of weeks ago, Nielsen and Casteel were concerned about stand issues, but now, “I really just have not seen and haven’t heard much of it and I’m thankful for that,” says Casteel. “The places that had ponds, that’s no doubt, that’s an easy one. No corn, no soybeans, they’re used to that. Go back and fill in the Swiss cheese holes. But as far as this gradient, I’m just not seeing it.”

Nielsen agreed saying he’s seeing few stand issues in corn.

“It’s certainly not rampant. We were fearmongering about this a couple of weeks ago, but corn is the same way. Other than the wet holes being gone, I’ve seen few fields that look poorly. The other thing I would comment on, a couple of weeks ago we were talking about how ugly the corn and beans were looking on color, corn has really greened up nice. A lot of that is attributed to these warm temperatures that we’ve had that it’s finally got some photosynthesis really cranked up and going in response to the warmth. Knock on wood, I think we’re off to a pretty good start this year.”

Hear more from Nielsen, Casteel, and new Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn in the latest Purdue Crop Chat Podcast below.