Purdue Expert Shares Sales Strategies for Ag Professionals at CA Conference

Scott Downey, a professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University and director of the Center for Food and Agricultural Business, shared his sales expertise at the recent California Association of Pest Control Advisers (CAPCA) conference in Anaheim, California. With roots in the Golden State as a Cal Poly grad, Downey dove into what makes a great salesperson, offering insights on how technical professionals can sharpen their sales skills and become more effective in the field.

Downey’s presentation emphasized the importance of understanding customers on a deeper level. “Those people who know their customers the best tend to be the best salespeople,” he explained.

He noted that while many salespeople believe they understand their clients, there is often a disconnect between what salespeople think and what growers actually need. He said building strong relationships and truly understanding customer challenges are key components of successful sales strategies.

Downey also discussed how California’s unique agricultural landscape, with its diverse crops and complex regulatory environment, offers valuable lessons for the broader agricultural community. As he pointed out, issues such as labor and water challenges in California are becoming more common across the nation, making the state’s experience a model for other regions.

With a foot in both the Midwest and California agricultural sectors, Downey is in a unique position to bridge the gap between the two, bringing strategies from Purdue to help West Coast professionals succeed in a rapidly evolving industry.