Purdue Crops Field Day Moves Virtual

Purdue Extension Field Crop Pathologist Darcy Telenko at the 2019 Purdue Crops Field Day.

The annual Crops Field Day at the Agronomy Center for Research and Education, or ACRE, at Purdue will be going virtual this year. Farmers and agribusinesses will have an opportunity prior to harvest to hear from various Purdue specialists on timely agronomic updates. The event is tomorrow from 11-1:30.

White County Purdue Extension director Andrew Westfall says, “Unfortunately, we won’t be able to meet in person this year, but we put together a virtual option here that will hopefully provide some timely information for people as they head into harvest and also provide them with an opportunity to obtain some credits in terms of private applicator recertification, commercial applicator credit, as well as certified crop advisor points.”

The event is free and open to the public; those wanting to attend must register online here.

Westfall says the topics to be discussed include, “updates from Shaun Casteel, our Purdue soybean specialist, Darcy Telenko, she’ll be talking about some of the field crop diseases she’s witnessed this summer and some management tips on those. Then same thing with Bill Johnson, he’s Purdue Extension’s weed specialist, so he’ll be talking about things he’s seen this summer and how to start preparing for the 2021 season in terms of weed control.”

UAVs, or drones, will also be discussed.

While the event is free to the public, those wishing to acquire Private Applicator Recertification (PARP), Continuing Education Units (CEU), and Continuing to Certification Hours (CCH), will be charged a $15 fee.