Purdue Crop Chat Podcast 18, Heavy Rains Lead to Replant Decisions
Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen and Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel are back with another Purdue Crop Chat! On this episode, they discuss last weekend’s heavy rains and the impact it might have on corn and soybeans, when you might start thinking about replant, and how the amount of growing degree days has been lacking to start the season.
Tune in to the podcast below:
Previous articleMake Crop Nutrition Plan Early to Lay Foundation for Success in the Future