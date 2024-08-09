Purdue Crop Chat Goes Live with Hoosier Ag Today Video Livestream from Indiana State Fair

The Purdue Crop Chat Podcast features Shaun Casteel (left) and Dan Quinn (right) with Purdue Extension and is hosted by Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer. The Podcast will be on the road from the Indiana State Fair for a livestreamed event on Tuesday, Aug. 13 beginning at 12 p.m. inside the Purdue Extension Building (formerly the Indiana Farm Bureau Building).

The Purdue Crop Chat Podcast is one of the most popular agronomy podcasts in the Midwest. On Tuesday, August 13, the Purdue Crop Chat will go live from the Indiana State Fair at 12 p.m. EDT via the Hoosier Ag Today Video Livestream channels. This program comes just one day after the USDA August Crop report, the first official estimate of the size of the U.S. corn and soybean crops. The Livestream can be accessed on the Hoosier Ag Today YouTube channel, website, mobile app, and Facebook page.

The program, sponsored by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and Indiana Corn Marketing Council, will feature Purdue Extension’s Dan ‘Corn’ Quinn & ‘Soybean Shaun’ Casteel. In addition, Purdue Ag Economist Chad Fiechter will join the program which will be hosted by Hoosier Ag Today farm broadcaster Eric Pfeiffer.

The discussion, originating from the Purdue Extension Building on the north side of the fairgrounds, will focus on the USDA estimates of the 2024 corn and soybean crops and the yield projections for Indiana and U.S. crops. Historically, the August crop report has been a major market mover, and Fiechter will analyze the impact the report will have on the prices Indiana farmers will receive for the crops they are now growing.

Fiechter’s perspective is unique. Before pursuing an advanced Ag Econ degree, he farmed for 10 years on his family farm near Ossian, just south of Fort Wayne. His analysis will be a unique combination of economics and firsthand farm experience. He joined the Purdue faculty in 2023.

The Purdue Crop Chat Livestream podcast will occur just prior to the Lt. Governor Debate on Agriculture which will begin at 3 p.m. EDT. The debate will feature candidates for Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith, Republican; Terry Goodin, Democrat; and Tonya Hudson, Libertarian. This livestream will also be available on HoosierAgToday.com, the Hoosier Ag Today mobile app, the Hoosier Ag Today YouTube channel, and the Hoosier Ag Today Facebook page. The debate is presented by the AgrIInstitute.