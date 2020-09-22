Purdue Crop Chat Episode 9, Preparing for Harvest

In the latest Purdue Crop Chat Podcast, Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen and Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel review the September USDA Crop Production Report and discuss if Indiana has the potential to reach USDA’s projections based on a very dry August and September.

They also discuss what issues you might run into this harvest season.

The Purdue Crop Chat Podcast is presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance. Tune in to the podcast below: