Purdue Crop Chat Episode 8, Are Record Soybean Yields Still in Reach?
In the latest Purdue Crop Chat Podcast, we focus exclusively on soybean development with Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel. Hot and dry weather throughout August is expected to shave off some of Indiana’s anticipated record yield.
Hear from Casteel in the podcast below.
