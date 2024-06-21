Purdue Crop Chat Episode 67, Tar Spot is Here Earlier Than Ever Before

Purdue Crop Chat is a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn. On this episode, Shaun and Dan welcome Dr. Darcy Telenko, Associate Professor of Plant Pathology at Purdue and one of the foremost experts in the US on tar spot in corn. She says this is the earliest she has found the yield-limiting disease.

