Purdue Crop Chat Episode 64, Weed Control Strategies & Technologies

The Purdue Crop Chat is a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn. On this episode, Shaun and Dan welcome Dr. Bill Johnson, professor of weed science at Purdue and new Extension Weed Scientist Dr. Tommy Butts, who discuss weed strategies to kick off the season.

This podcast is made possible by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance. Your Indiana corn and soybean checkoff investments yesterday are paying off today. New research, new uses, demand creation — bringing dollars back to the farm. Check it out at YourCheckoff.org.