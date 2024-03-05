Purdue Crop Chat Episode 62 from Commodity Classic 2024

Purdue Crop Chat is a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn. On this episode, Shaun and Dan catch up with us in Houston, Texas from Commodity Classic. They chat with fellow agronomists from Ohio State and Indiana farmer Mark Legan who was ready to jump right in the middle of their ongoing battle of which is better- corn or soybeans?

