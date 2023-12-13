Purdue Crop Chat Episode 60, Do Biologicals Work?

Purdue Crop Chat is a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn. On today’s episode, Dan and Shaun talk about their recent travels around the country to speak and learn about crop production. They also discuss where to start with all that data you’ve collected, and how they continue to get questions from farmers about biologicals.

