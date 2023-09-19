Purdue Crop Chat Episode 57, Not a Record Year for Soybean Yield

Purdue Crop Chat is a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn. Harvest is underway in Indiana! Dan and Shaun discuss crop conditions and harvest prep on this episode.

Shaun also says it’s time to stop holding out hope for a record statewide soybean yield as USDA predicted earlier this month.

This podcast is made possible by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance. Your Indiana corn and soybean checkoff investments yesterday are paying off today. New research, new uses, demand creation — bringing dollars back to the farm. Check it out at YourCheckoff.org.