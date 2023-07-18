Purdue Crop Chat Episode 53, Is Now the Time for a Fungicide Application?

Purdue Crop Chat is a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn. On this episode, Shaun and Dan discuss crop progress and whether or not now is the time for your fungicide application.

