Purdue Crop Chat Episode 5, Reaction to Weekend Freeze and Upcoming Wet Forecast

On the latest Purdue Crop Chat podcast found here and on iTunes, Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Bob Nielsen and Soybean Specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel talk about the impact of the frost event over the weekend and if replanting will be necessary.

Nielsen and Casteel are joined by state climatologist Dr. Beth Hall and Extension forage specialist Dr. Keith Johnson on this Purdue Crop Chat. Hall discusses the record-breaking nature of this past weekend’s freeze and a very wet forecast ahead while Johnson talks about making wheat into forage based on freeze damage.