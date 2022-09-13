Purdue Crop Chat Episode 41, USDA Yield Projections & Preparing for Harvest

On this episode of the Purdue Crop Chat, Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel and Corn Specialist Dan Quinn discuss USDA’s recently released projected Indiana yields and provide some tips as we head into harvest..

