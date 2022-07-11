Purdue Crop Chat Episode 38, Nutrient Deficiencies Hitting Indiana Crops

This is Purdue Crop Chat, a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn. On this episode, Shaun and Dan discuss current crop conditions and concerns they have moving forward.

They also dive into wheat harvest and how planting is going for double-crop soybeans.

This podcast is made possible by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance. Your Indiana corn and soybean checkoff investments yesterday are paying off today. New research, new uses, demand creation — bringing dollars back to the farm. Check it out at YourCheckoff.org.

