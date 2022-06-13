Purdue Crop Chat Episode 36, Talking Weed Management With Dr. Bill Johnson

website maker

Purdue Professor of Weed Science Dr. Bill Johnson joins us for this edition of Purdue Crop Chat, a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn.

Dan and Shaun share what they’re seeing across the state and Dan shares concerns about rapid growth in corn. Then, Johnson discusses how farmers have dealt with herbicide shortages this season and what farmers should consider when it comes to weed management.

This podcast is made possible by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance. Your Indiana corn and soybean checkoff investments yesterday are paying off today. New research, new uses, demand creation — bringing dollars back to the farm. Check it out at YourCheckoff.org.

Check out the Purdue Crop Chat below!