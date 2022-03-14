Purdue Crop Chat Episode 31, Planting for a Profit in 2022

From Commodity classic in New Orleans, the new Purdue Crop Chat podcast comes from the trade show floor with host Eric Pfeiffer and Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn. On this episode, Shaun and Dan welcome Dr. Chad Lee, Extension grain crops agronomist from the University of Kentucky and Indiana farmer Mike Beard from Frankfort. Planting season is close and the specialists answer Mike’s questions and take a look at whether you can make a profit growing corn with those rising input prices this year.

