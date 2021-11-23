Purdue Crop Chat Episode 27, Herbicide is in Short Supply and Prices are Skyrocketing

Herbicides, particularly those that contain glyphosate, are already in short supply due to supply chain issues plaguing the U.S. Dr. Bill Johnson, Purdue Professor of Weed Science, join Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel and Corn Specialist Dan Quinn to discuss the price hikes and availability of herbicides for this spring.

They also discuss what an alternate plan might look like if glyphosate and glufosinate-based herbicides are unavailable. Tune in below.