Purdue Crop Chat Episode 23, Do the Guys Believe USDA’s Yield Projections?

Last week, USDA put out their national yield projections and their Indiana projections. If realized, both would be a record crop for Indiana. Listen to Purdue Extension soybean specialist Shaun Casteel and corn specialist Dan Quinn discuss the numbers and if they believe we can get there in the Hoosier state.

Quinn and Casteel also give an update on disease conditions around the state. Tune in to the Purdue Crop Chat Podcast below.