Purdue Crop Chat Episode 19, Few Issues Found in Fields

Purdue Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen are back with another edition of the Purdue Crop Chat Podcast.

On this Crop Chat, we meet new Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Dan Quinn. Quinn is a Michigan native who graduated from Michigan State University before getting his PhD from the University of Kentucky.

Casteel, Nielsen, and Quinn discuss current crop conditions around the state. They say issues they were worried about a couple of weeks ago are no longer concerns now.