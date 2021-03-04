Purdue Crop Chat Episode 16, The Impacts From February’s Severe Weather

Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen and Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel star in this edition of the Purdue Crop Chat Podcast. They discuss the impacts from February’s snow and severe cold temperatures, how early is too early to start planting, and what farmers should be thinking about as we approach planting season.

The Purdue Crop Chat Podcast is presented by the Indiana Soybean Alliance and the Indiana Corn Marketing Council.