Purdue Crop Chat Episode 13, Soil Fertility

Join Eric Pfeiffer and Purdue Extension’s Bob Nielsen and Shaun Casteel for the latest Purdue Crop Chat podcast presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and Indiana Soybean Alliance.

On this episode, Bob and Shaun welcome their guest Dr. Jim Camberato, Purdue Extension Soil Fertility Specialist, to the program to discuss soil fertility.

Bob and Shaun also discuss yields across the state as we close out harvest.