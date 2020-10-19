Purdue Crop Chat Episode 11, Corn Yields Continue to Surprise

Purdue Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen and Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel are back on another episode of the Purdue Crop Chat podcast. Hear Bob and Shaun discuss yields, how the harvest season is progressing, and combine settings as the weather changes.

The Purdue Crop Chat Podcast is presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance. Tune in to the podcast below: