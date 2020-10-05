Purdue Crop Chat Episode 10, Strong Early Yields
In the latest Purdue Crop Chat Podcast, Extension Corn Specialist Bob Nielsen and Extension Soybean Specialist Shaun Casteel discuss early yield numbers that they’re hearing from farmers and getting on their own research trials.
They also discuss their expectations of the October 9 USDA Crop Report.
The Purdue Crop Chat Podcast is presented by the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance. Tune in to the podcast below:
