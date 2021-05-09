Purdue Center for Commercial Ag to Host Free Monthly Corn and Soybean Outlook Webinar Series

Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free, monthly corn and soybean outlook webinar series for the remainder of 2021. Each webinar will follow the release of that month’s updated U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports.

Each webinar will review new information from the USDA and implications for both the current and upcoming crop years’ marketing strategies. Updates on crop conditions, corn and soybean export prospects, ethanol demand, ending stocks estimates and corn and soybean basis, along with farm income projections, will be main topics of discussion. The next webinar is 12:30 p.m. ET May 14. Interested participants can opt to register for a single webinar or the entire series on the center’s website.

“Offering updated outlook information in a monthly webinar format ensures this information will be more timely in an easily accessible format,” said James Mintert, professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “In our volatile industry, it is critical for producers to prepare for the future and have plans structured to help mitigate risk and enhance their odds of success. This monthly webinar series will allow us to connect with producers from all over and take a closer look at how to best plan ahead.”

Langemeier is a professor and associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, and Thompson is an assistant professor in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those who opt to register for the entire series can expect a monthly email reminder with the webinar date, time and login information. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording.