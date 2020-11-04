Purdue Center for Commercial Ag to Host Free Corn, Soybean Outlook Webinar

Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture on Wednesday (Nov. 11) will host a free Corn and Soybean Outlook webinar for the month of November. The webinar will be at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The webinar will immediately follow the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s November Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates reports. These reports will be a main topic of the discussion.

“As harvest is nearing completion for many Corn Belt farmers, Michael Langemeier, Nathanael Thompson and I will review information released in the November USDA reports,” said James Mintert, professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “We’ll review changes in USDA’s corn and soybean balance sheets with an eye on the ag trade outlook and discuss implications for corn and soybean marketing strategies. During the webinar, we’ll also take a look at potential profitability estimates for corn and soybeans in 2021.”

Langemeier is a professor and associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, and Thompson is an assistant professor in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website (link below). Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording.

Learn more and register.