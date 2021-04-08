Purdue Center for Commercial Ag to Host Free April Corn and Soybean Outlook Webinar

Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free corn and soybean outlook webinar at 3:30 p.m. ET on Monday (April 12). Registration is available.

The webinar occurs following the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s April Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports. These reports and their implications for the upcoming crop year will be the webinar’s main topics.

“With spring upon us and the weather beginning to warm up, planters are ready to roll,” said James Mintert, professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “As farmers plan for the season ahead, Michael Langemeier, Nathanael Thompson and I will discuss updated supply and demand information and possible implications from the USDA reports for the 2020 crop year. USDA’s recent Prospective Plantings report surprised most everyone, and we’ll take a closer look at planting intentions and consider by how much actual plantings might diverge from intentions. We’ll also discuss farm income projections and what’s happening with corn and soybean exports, ethanol demand and more.”

Langemeier is a professor and associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture and Thompson is an assistant professor in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording.