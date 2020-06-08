Purdue Center for Commercial Ag to Host Free Ag Outlook Webinar

Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free agricultural outlook webinar at 12:30 p.m. Friday (June 12).

The webinar will feature an updated agricultural outlook, including information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) June release of the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, along with updated profitability estimates for corn and soybeans. It will also address questions regarding eligibility for and assistance provided by the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

“As producers move toward the end of the 2020 planting season and into summer, they continue to face weak prices for major agricultural commodities,” said James Mintert, a professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “These prices have left many farming operations under severe financial pressure. In addition to updating the commodity price outlook, we’ll discuss who is eligible for aid from the USDA’s CFAP program, review how much aid is available and the impact it is expected to have on farm financials.”

Michael Langemeier, a professor of agricultural economics and associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, will join Mintert on the webinar. Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website. Registered participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording at their convenience.

Learn more and register at https://purdue.ag/webinar061220.