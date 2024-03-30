Purdue Ag Week to Feature Student-led Activities Celebrating Agriculture

Purdue University students enjoying the site of cattle on campus during Purdue Ag Week. Photo: Tom Campbell / Purdue University.

During the week of April 1-5, Purdue University’s College of Agriculture will host Ag Week on Memorial Mall. Ag Week is an annual series of student-led events that highlight the giant leaps occurring within the College of Agriculture and the agriculture industry.

The Purdue Ag Week Task Force, a team of 20 students, has planned the following events:

Milk Monday (April 1): In collaboration with the Purdue Dairy Club, Milk Monday will focus on production agriculture in the dairy industry by displaying educational booths, bringing live cattle on campus from the Purdue Animal Sciences Research and Education Center, and distributing milk and grilled cheese sandwiches.

Tech Tuesday (April 2): Tech Tuesday will highlight ground-breaking technological advancements that impact the agriculture industry of today and tomorrow. Industry professionals will also showcase their equipment on Memorial Mall.

Burger Bash, Ag Expo and Cultivating Conversations (Wednesday, April 3): Partnering with the Indiana Beef Cattle Association, students will serve beef, turkey and plant-based burgers and share information about the production processes for each. Ag Expo will promote opportunities within the agriculture sector through educational booths sponsored by industry representatives. Following Burger Bash, the Ag Week Task Force will host Cultivating Conversations. This event is open to the public and will feature Jay Akridge, former Purdue University provost and dean of the College of Agriculture, and Gebisa Ejeta, presidential fellow and Distinguished Professor of Agronomy.

Hammer Down Hunger (Thursday, April 4): Hammer Down Hunger provides students with the opportunity to help combat local and international food insecurity by packing meals with the organization Pack Away Hunger. In 2023, students packed over 60,000 meals and dispersed them throughout Indiana food deserts and internationally to Ukraine. This year their goal is to pack over 65,000 meals.

Farm to Fork Friday (April 5): Ag Week concludes with Farm to Fork Friday, an opportunity for Indiana producers to educate students about their production process. This year, the event will showcase products grown in Indiana and abroad.

Each day during this week, College of Agriculture student organizations will also set up booths on Memorial Mall from 10 a.m-3 p.m. to promote their clubs and share information about their sector of the agriculture industry. The Ag Week Task Force will also be handing out free promotional items daily.

You can stay connected with Purdue Ag Week on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube at @PurdueAgWeek.

Source: Purdue University College of Agriculture