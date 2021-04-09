Purdue Ag Week Kicks Off Monday

During the week of April 12-16, Purdue University will celebrate its 10th Ag Week virtually and on campus. Ag Week is a weeklong event where students highlight the giant leaps within the agriculture industry and Purdue’s College of Agriculture. Students are invited to engage in-person with daily events on Memorial Mall, and the public can stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spotify and YouTube at @PurdueAgWeek.

The Purdue Ag Week Task Force, a team of 19 students, has worked to ensure that Ag Week takes place this year – with extra safety and health precautions. Key events are:

Milk Monday: Presented by the Purdue Dairy Club and falling on National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, Milk Monday will consist of dairy-related snacks, games and information on Memorial Mall. There might even be a four-legged animal or two. Funds will be raised to help combat local food insecurity through a dine-to-donate event with Mad Mushroom Pizza. Guest speaker will be Jeff Simmons, CEO of Elanco, online and through the Purdue Ag podcast.

Hammer Down Hunger (Tuesday): In place of the typical food packing for Hammer Down Hunger, this year there will be a College of Ag canned food drive. Canned foods will be collected on Memorial Mall at the student organization booths and at Mad Mushroom. Speaking on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube will be Evan Rocheford, CEO of NutraMaize.

Wellness Wednesday: Wellness Wednesday will focus on farm and food safety and wellness and support within the food and agricultural community. The Wellness Wednesday committee will host Kayla Dunham, who will share her food safety story on campus and virtually. There also will be a virtual panel of industry professionals who are sponsors for Ag Week. The Presidential Dialogue speaker of the day will be Phil Nelson, one of Purdue’s three World Food Prize laureates, accessible via Purdue Ag social media sites.

Burger Bash (Thursday): Burgers will be served on Memorial Mall, prepacked and handed out safely, to educate Purdue students on what makes up a burger. Speaking virtually on social media and Spotify will be Presidential Dialogue speaker Joe McGuire from Pure Green Farms.

Fry-Day: In place of handing out free french fries, potato chips will be handed out this year on Memorial Mall. Purdue Agriculture Dean Karen Plaut and Associate Dean Christine Wilson will be special guests of the day and can be heard on the Presidential Dialogue posts.

Each day, College of Agriculture student organizations be set up in booths on Memorial Mall. The Ag Week Task Force will have a booth to distribute free promotional items. There will be daily quizzes to be completed virtually, and all quiz-takers will be entered in a drawing for prizes. Follow the Purdue Ag social media sites for updates and more information. Purdue Ag Week will be abiding by all Protect Purdue rules and safety protocols.