Purdue Ag Alumni Gone Fishin’ Event Features New Business Pitches

Thirteen individuals will pitch their ideas at 2 p.m. Friday (Feb. 5) for agricultural businesses for cash prizes during Purdue Ag Alumni’s Gone Fishin’ Fish Tank event. They will present in front of Purdue agriculture alumni and other potential investors as well as a panel of judges.

Bernie Engel, Purdue agricultural associate dean of research and graduate education, will moderate the event. The judges will award a first-place prize of $5,000. Event viewers will vote on a People’s Choice award winner, who will receive $1,000.

This year’s Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry has been transformed into Gone Fishin,’ a series of virtual presentations and gatherings. Information is available here.

“Agricultural entrepreneurship is a priority for Purdue Agriculture,” Engel said. “We are excited to add another dimension to our support through Fish Tank.”

There is no fee to attend, but registration is required on the Gone Fishin’ website.